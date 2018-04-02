Here are the Latest Masters Odds

It’s Masters week and that means we’re going to have plenty of content for you. Since we last saw the odds for this year, there have been a few changes. Tiger Woods is no longer the favorite to win, which makes plenty of sense considering there are guys who have won major championships that have won more recently.
The biggest jumps were made by Rory McIlroy, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Bubba Watson, who won the WGC Dell Match Play.
Here are the updated odds via Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook.
Rory McIlroy +950
Bubba Watson +1000
Dustin Johnson +1100
Justin Thomas +1100
Tiger Woods +1200
Jordan Spieth +1300
Phil Mickelson +1500
Rickie Fowler +1750
Justin Rose +2500
Alexander Noren +2500
Paul Casey +2700
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Jason Day +3000
Jon Rahm +3000
Sergio Garcia +3100
Tommy Fleetwood +3800
Henrik Stenson +3800
Patrick Reed +4800
Kevin Kisner +5000
Adam Scott +5500
Louis Oosthuizen +6250
Marc Leishman +6500
Matt Kuchar +6550
Tyrrell Hatton +7000
Thomas Pieters +7000
Gary Woodland +8100
Brian Harman +8500
Patrick Cantlay +8500
Xander Schauffele +9000
Brandt Snedeker +9000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +9000
Tony Finau +9250
Adam Hadwin +10000
Branden Grace +10000
Charley Hoffman +10000
Rafa Cabrera-Bello +10500
Charl Schwartzel +10500
Zach Johnson +12000
Kevin Chappell +12000
Ryan Moore +12500
Shubhankar Sharma +13500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +13550
Pat Perez +14550
Lee Westwood +14550
Bill Haas +14550
Jimmy Walker +15000
Brendan Steele +16500
Webb Simpson +17500
Patton Kizzire +18000
Field (Any Other Player) +450
