Here are the Latest Masters Odds

It’s Masters week and that means we’re going to have plenty of content for you. Since we last saw the odds for this year, there have been a few changes. Tiger Woods is no longer the favorite to win, which makes plenty of sense considering there are guys who have won major championships that have won more recently.

The biggest jumps were made by Rory McIlroy, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Bubba Watson, who won the WGC Dell Match Play.

Here are the updated odds via Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook.

Rory McIlroy +950

Bubba Watson +1000

Dustin Johnson +1100

Justin Thomas +1100

Tiger Woods +1200

Jordan Spieth +1300

Phil Mickelson +1500

Rickie Fowler +1750

Justin Rose +2500

Alexander Noren +2500

Paul Casey +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Jason Day +3000

Jon Rahm +3000

Sergio Garcia +3100

Tommy Fleetwood +3800

Henrik Stenson +3800

Patrick Reed +4800

Kevin Kisner +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Louis Oosthuizen +6250

Marc Leishman +6500

Matt Kuchar +6550

Tyrrell Hatton +7000

Thomas Pieters +7000

Gary Woodland +8100

Brian Harman +8500

Patrick Cantlay +8500

Xander Schauffele +9000

Brandt Snedeker +9000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +9000

Tony Finau +9250

Adam Hadwin +10000

Branden Grace +10000

Charley Hoffman +10000

Rafa Cabrera-Bello +10500

Charl Schwartzel +10500

Zach Johnson +12000

Kevin Chappell +12000

Ryan Moore +12500

Shubhankar Sharma +13500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +13550

Pat Perez +14550

Lee Westwood +14550

Bill Haas +14550

Jimmy Walker +15000

Brendan Steele +16500

Webb Simpson +17500

Patton Kizzire +18000

Field (Any Other Player) +450