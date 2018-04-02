Is This Bleacher Report Writer's Brett Favre Take a Fireable Offense?

The four starting NFL quarterbacks with the strongest arms I’ve seen in my lifetime are, in some order, Jeff George, John Elway, Brett Favre, and Jay Cutler. Josh Allen, as you’ve presumably heard, has very awe-inspiring arm strength. This is the backdrop for this series of tweets involving Ian Rapoport and Bleacher Report writer Ryan McCrystal:

Tell me more about how Brett Favre didn’t have a great arm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2018

McCrystal doubled down:

Only a delusional Packers fan could think Favre/Rodgers arm strength compares to Allen. I think Allen is a terrible prospect, but we can’t deny his arm is historically great. Maybe the strongest ever. Can’t just compare that trait to other strong arms. He’s in his own class — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) April 2, 2018

With the caveat that I’m a Packers fan and McCrystal thinks I’m delusional: I’m not typically the type of person who calls for people’s jobs, but is this a fireable football take? How can anyone take this guy seriously as an authority about football after this? It’s arguably a point of no return.