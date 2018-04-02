Is This Bleacher Report Writer's Brett Favre Take a Fireable Offense?

The four starting NFL quarterbacks with the strongest arms I’ve seen in my lifetime are, in some order, Jeff George, John Elway, Brett Favre, and Jay Cutler. Josh Allen, as you’ve presumably heard, has very awe-inspiring arm strength. This is the backdrop for this series of tweets involving Ian Rapoport and Bleacher Report writer Ryan McCrystal:
McCrystal doubled down:
With the caveat that I’m a Packers fan and McCrystal thinks I’m delusional: I’m not typically the type of person who calls for people’s jobs, but is this a fireable football take? How can anyone take this guy seriously as an authority about football after this? It’s arguably a point of no return.
Comments