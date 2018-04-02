Mitch McGary Is A Competitive Bowler Now

Remember Mitch McGary? He was Michigan’s best big man during the Wolverines’ last run too a national championship game back in 2013. Well, after three seasons in the NBA, McGary stepped away from the game in 2016 and now, he’s almost certainly the world’s tallest competitive bowler.

Yeah, that’s right, McGary who was once projected to be a lottery pick, is now spending his time bowling in a “sanctioned league” and is averaging about 195 per game.

McGary’s second season was a bust, as a back injury kept him out for most of it. Then, after testing positive for marijuana during after the Sweet 16, he decided to jump to the 2014 NBA Draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder snagged him with the 21st overall pick and expected him to be a key part of their rotation. That didn’t happen.

McGary played just 52 games in two seasons, averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game. He failed a drug test during the summer of 2016, which led to a five-game suspension. Then, in September of 2016 he was suspended a further 10 games for non-compliance with the league’s drug policy. After the preseason, the Thunder released him, and thus ended his NBA career.

If McGary ever returns to the NBA, he’ll have to serve that 15-game suspension first.

But for now, the kid wants to bowl. He’s 25 and a 6’11” bowler. I see nothing wrong with that.