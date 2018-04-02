Roundup: How Villanova Became the Warriors; 11-Foot Alligator in Florida Pool; & RIP TV Show Creator Steven Bochco

Jennifer Lawrence, because I saw Red Sparrow and it’s tremendous … RIP Steven Bochco, creator of many great TV shows … video of a driver in Arkansas nearly hitting a State Trooper, and then admitting she was looking at her phone … “64% of assailants in mass attacks suffered from symptoms of mental illness” … super sad read about the great comic book writer Stan Lee having his fortune picked apart by vultures … “Deaths from drug overdoses continue to rise in the US, especially among blacks and Hispanics” … they key to a great celebrity interview is hot sauce, obviously … “Large alligator pulled from pool in Sarasota County” … Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife wore an interesting bikini … this was my favorite TBL post of the weekend …

Before Villanova went bananas against Kansas, I talked about how they copied the Warriors; likelihood of Odell Beckham and Rob Gronkowski being traded before the draft; & Kevin Durant is still fighting for respect. [Podcast]

The NFL investigator who told Roger Goodell that Ezekiel Elliott did not deserve a suspension, has left the NFL. Kia Roberts left for “personal reasons.” [Star Telegram]

I absolutely love that Baker Mayfield has a running list of media members who doubted him. Hell, I do the same thing. [MMQB]

“I’m a big sports fan. I’m turning on ESPN a lot and I’m seeing people yelling at each other. I want to see whether the Dodgers or the Yankees won last night. And often, it takes 20 minutes to get that,” said Leslie Moonves. [Variety]

MLB Sideline reporter OK after being drilled with a foul ball. [Chronicle]

A very deep dive into the world of online doping. The feds got a “hero” but in the end, they didn’t prosecute him. Now, I’m off to read about peptides! [NYT Magazine]

There is a lot to love about Derwin James. He’s the Top 10 guy nobody’s talking about. [Football Outsiders]

The Rockets had their 11-game winning streak snapped by the Spurs in a surprising rout. [My San Antonio]

If you hear anyone dismissing Victor Oladipo as an All-NBA player, slap them.

Care to watch Villanova’s 18 three-pointers vs Kansas? Please do.