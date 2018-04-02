PM Roundup: Jodie Comer; Jaren Jackson To The NBA; Latest NFL Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is taking Villanova and the points.

Jodie starring in new series: British actress Jodie Comer is starring in “Killing Eve” a new drama on BBC America called that I can’t stop seeing ads for.

Jackson headed to the NBA: Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr. is headed to the NBA after a really impressive freshman year.

Latest NFL rumors: The latest NFL rumors and some focus on the quarterbacks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Tweet of the Day:

Josh Allen — the 9-foot-19, 3.5-ton QB prospect who broad jumps 1/4-mile, can throw it from time zone to time zone and shoot an 18 at Augusta. All at the same time. https://t.co/jSSABMxCHG — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) April 2, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Ranking the 55 Quarterbacks Taken in the First Round Since Start of BCS Era

Geno Auriemma Once Subtweeted Arike Ogunbowale About Announcing Her School Choices

Bill Belichick Is A Problem, And His Players Are Finally Sick Of It

Josh Rosen is Driving Football People Insane

Around the Sports Internet:

Overreactions from Major League Baseball’s first weekend

The Charlotte Hornets have reportedly offered their GM job to Mitch Kupchak

Women apparently don’t want to be NBA officials

Key questions for Monday night’s national championship game

Song of the Day: