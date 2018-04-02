Bill Belichick Is A Problem, And His Players Are Finally Sick Of It

Days after it was reported that the chances the Patriots would trade Rob Gronkowski were increasing, details have now emerged revealing the underlining cause: Bill Belichick.

According to Jeff Darlington, Gronkowski has still not made up his mind on if he is willing to continue playing football or not due to Belichick causing him “mental fatigue” along with “physical anguish”.

It turns out, Belichick is not all that satisfied with Gronkowski either because he no longer fits the Patriots culture because he is not “all-in” on the team but instead all-in on social media.

Did Gronkowski think his Instagram comment to Danny Amendola went unnoticed?

“Stay lit, Be FREE, Be HAPPY.”

The Patriots do not have a Gronk problem, they have a Bill Belichick problem. This culture he created is undesirable in 2018.

This is an extremely troubling circumstance for the Patriots as it furthers the larger issue, and that is Belichick’s military-style coaching no longer sits well with star players. It has been well documented that there are issues with him and Tom Brady, and those problems are still not resolved and remain very much a massive concern.

Not only has his stubborn, old fashion mindset begun to take a toll on the Patriots culture, it may have cost them a Super Bowl as he refused to play the team’s top cornerback, Malcolm Butler.

Belichick may be the greatest football coach to ever live, but he is not going to convince today’s NFL players to stay off of social media or get them to dismiss their individualism to his demand. In fact, it will only become more of a nuisance going forward.

At what point does Belichick, the coach who is non-tolerant to team drama, have to look in the mirror and realize he is the drama? Or does it need to be Robert Kraft?