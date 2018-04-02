NCAAB USA Today Sports

TBS Bringing Up the Chris Webber Timeout Was Totally Uncalled For

Michigan’s Moritz Wagnerpicked up a technical foul in the opening minutes of the second half after bumping and jawing with a few Villanova players. It was a soft double technical, the type of thing most would prefer go uncalled in a national title game. It did, however, allow the TBS graphics people to put up this graphic which is borderline mean.

Yes, this was the first tech called in a title game since 1993, but Wolverines fans don’t need to hear that noise. Most still aren’t over the fateful timeout plea.

 

 

