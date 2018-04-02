Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Kristin Smith Allegedly Wants to Dissolve Their NDA Over Break-Up

Tiger Woods has had a career renaissance, to the extent that only three golfers have better Vegas odds to win the Masters this weekend. But as has happened with Tiger many times over the years, a story has emerged involving his personal life: According to TMZ, his ex-girlfriend Kristin Smith, signed an NDA after their breakup, and now they are in arbitration because she wants out of it. The site details:

We’re told Smith believes Woods cheated on her in 2017 and that’s what ended their relationship. To save himself from another embarrassing sex-fueled PR nightmare, Woods offered Smith money to sign an NDA, which she did. But now, something’s changed … and Smith is trying to invalidate the NDA claiming it’s not enforceable. Our sources say Smith claims Woods has threatened to release embarrassing pictures of her if she doesn’t honor the NDA — and the situation has escalated enough to get lawyers involved.

Well, that’s not good. We will monitor this developing story for further details. There is never a good time for a story like this to surface, but this is a particularly bad time.

In August of last year, Tiger said that he and Smith were not dating and had not been all year: