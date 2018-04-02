VIDEO: Aaron Donald Did the "Try Not to Get Stabbed" Drill and It Was Electric

We made it through another April Fool's Day on the internet without serious injury and insult. The mischievous day felt a bit tame this year, likely because it fell on Easter Sunday.

Anthony Davis’ predictable and branded unibrow thing got the most attention from the sporting world. For my money, though, the best prank of the day may not have been a prank at all.

What in the actual hell @AaronDonald97. Those are KNIVES, man! pic.twitter.com/ZTwSzXfVls — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) April 1, 2018

That’s Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald honing his craft while a helpful person tries to stab him with knives. I’m not sure I’ve ever wanted a video to be real more than this one.

Alas, the absurdity was too good to be true.

The knives ain’t real hahah — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) April 1, 2018

What’s the advantage of training with fake knives? Outside of looking very cool, it’s unclear. Kudos to Donald for trying something new and one day the stodgy Rams will chill out a little and let him dodge some actual cutlery. A lacerated kidney or deep chest wound is a small price to pay for a few extra sacks.

Again, it’s unclear if this was intended as a prank but it sure fooled a lot of people in real time. People who believed the Rams would let one of their best players risk death while doing otherwise tame offseason drills.