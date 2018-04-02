VIDEO: Stephanie McMahon Chokeslammed Ronda Rousey Through a Table

As good a sign as any that some physicality is coming in WWE is when there is a contract signing or other type of press conference thing at a table in the ring. Today was no different.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are in a tag-team match against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania on Sunday. After some (well, about 15 minutes) posturing back and forth, here was the culmination:

There is approximately a 100% chance that Rousey and Angle win on Sunday now.

[Display screengrab via Pro Wrestling Sheet]