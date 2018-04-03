10 Best Red-Headed Ballers of All-Time

Donte DiVincenzo balled out in last night’s National Championship game, and NBA players took notice. One of those guys was Blake Griffin, who tweeted the following:

divincenzo holding it down for the reddish heads. i see you — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) April 3, 2018

After Griffin’s tweet, I started thinking about other guys with “reddish heads” that were good ball players. I took it a step further and came up with my own all-time great red-headed ballers list. It had to be done, so here goes:

Blake Griffin

Brian Scalabrine

Matt Bonner

Mark Eaton

Donte DiVincenzo

Dennis Johnson

Brad Lohaus

C: Bill Walton, Mark Eaton

PF: Blake Griffin, Matt Bonner, Brian Scalabrine, Brad Lohaus

SF: Dennis Rodman

SG: Delonte West, Donte DiVincenzo

PG: Dennis Johnson

That is not a bad squad at all if you ask me! IF this was a real squad, how many games are these guys winning?