10 Best Red-Headed Ballers of All-Time

Donte DiVincenzo balled out in last night’s National Championship game, and NBA players took notice. One of those guys was Blake Griffin, who tweeted the following:
After Griffin’s tweet, I started thinking about other guys with “reddish heads” that were good ball players. I took it a step further and came up with my own all-time great red-headed ballers list. It had to be done, so here goes:
- Blake Griffin
- Dennis Rodman (had to)
- Brian Scalabrine
- Matt Bonner
- Mark Eaton
- Donte DiVincenzo
- Dennis Johnson
- Brad Lohaus
C: Bill Walton, Mark Eaton
PF: Blake Griffin, Matt Bonner, Brian Scalabrine, Brad Lohaus
SF: Dennis Rodman
SG: Delonte West, Donte DiVincenzo
PG: Dennis Johnson
That is not a bad squad at all if you ask me! IF this was a real squad, how many games are these guys winning?
Comments