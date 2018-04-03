2018 Masters Tee Times and How to Watch

Stuck at work and want to watch the Masters? No problem, there’s an app for that.

How to Watch

Head over to the app store on your phone and download the new Masters app. It is the best app to have on your phone this week if you are a golf fan. IBM has included Watson in the latest app in order to curate highlights that fans shouldn’t miss.

Watson watches hundreds of hours of video from all of the Masters live streams. It identifies the player in each clip, and scores the highlight worthiness of that clip by listening for crowd noise and commentator excitement, and watching for player gestures. The highlights are scored and indexed, making the video production process easier for the Masters digital team. And they are packaged up into personalized highlight reels for users of the My Moments feature in the Masters app.

iPhone | Android

You can also watch online at Masters.com. You’ll get featured groups and holes there as well as the main broadcast.

ESPN

Par 3 Contest – 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, First Round – 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Friday, Second Round – 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM

CBS

Saturday, Third Round – 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, Final Round – 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

The Golf Channel

Morning Drive – 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Live From the Masters – 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Tee Times

Thursday

8:30 AM: Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan

8:41 AM: Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

8:52 AM: Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale

9:03 AM: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli

9:14 AM: Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:25 AM: Mark O’Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis

9:36 AM: Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger

9:47 AM: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari

9:58 AM: Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner

10:09 AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey

10:20 AM: Open

10:31 AM: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

10:42 AM: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

10:53 AM: Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman

11:04 AM: Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day

11:15 AM: Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin

11:26 AM: Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith

11:37 AM: Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim

11:48 AM: Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay

11:59 AM: Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker

12:10 PM: Fred Couples, Hao Tong Li, Joaquin Niemann

12:21 PM: Open

12:32 PM: Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma

12:43 PM: Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda

12:54 PM: Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin

1:05 PM: Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele

1:16 PM: Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 PM: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

1:38 PM: Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

1:49 PM: Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen

2:00 PM: Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello

Friday

8:30 AM: Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith

8:41 AM: Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim

8:52 AM: Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay

9:03 AM: Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker

9:14 AM: Fred Couples, Hao Tong Li, Joaquin Niemann

9:25 AM: Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma

9:36 AM: Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda

9:47 AM: Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin

9:58 AM: Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele

10:09 AM: Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton

10:20 AM: Open

10:31 AM: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

10:42 AM: Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

10:53 AM: Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen

11:04 AM: Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello

11:15 AM: Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan

11:26 AM: Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

11:37 AM: Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale

11:48 AM: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli

11:59 AM: Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:10 PM: Mark O’Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis

12:21 PM: Open

12:32 PM: Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger

12:43 PM: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari

12:54 PM: Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner

1:05 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey

1:16 PM: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

1:27 PM: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

1:38 PM: Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman

1:49 PM: Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day

2:00 PM: Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin