Awful Yankees Fans Boo Giancarlo Stanton During His First Home Game

New York Yankees brass thought enough of Giancarlo Stanton that they agreed to pay him between $25-$32 million annually for the next decade. Some Yankees fans thought enough of Stanton to actually boo him Tuesday during his first home game in the Bronx. Never change, guys. Never, ever change.

More boos for Giancarlo Stanton. This time Michael Kay addresses the Yankees fans booing. pic.twitter.com/8ivtGl327A — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) April 3, 2018

Stanton, who along with Aaron Judge comprises one of the most fearsome slugging tandems in recent memory, was objectively awful at the plate during his first game in pinstripes, striking out five times for the first time in his career. And this is a guy who strikes out a lot (163 last year).

He’s also a guy who mashes dingers so majestic and awesome even the most hardened of hearts warm. Stanton notched 59 last year to go with 132 RBIs and a 1.007 OPS.

In short, he’s good.

Anyone paying attention shouldn’t be surprised Yankees fans did this. I’ve personally witnessed them reign down boos during Game 2 of an American League Championship Series and it almost broke my Midwestern sensibilities into a thousand pieces. But let’s be precise here.

We shouldn’t be surprised that some fans — a very small percentage — did this. A vast majority of Yankees fans were either at home and out of the rain or intelligent enough not to razz the franchise’s future based on five at-bats.

The real shame here isn’t the boos, it’s stealing the focus from what’s really important about the new Stanton-in-New York era: John Sterling’s terrible home run call. Now we’re in a situation where a Giancarlo longball and a Giancarlo strikeout offer equally unpalatable responses from the loudest mouths at the stadium.

Terrible news in the three true outcomes age.

How did it ever come to this?