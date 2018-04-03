Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar Likely Done With WWE After Wrestlemania

Brock Lesnar is likely done with WWE after Wrestlemania 34 according to Paul Heyman. Heyman told the New York Post as much on Tuesday when asked if the Wrestlemania bout with Roman Reigns would be Lesnar’s last with the company:

It’s most likely the answer to that is yes. The reasons are rather public. Brock is eyeballing a return to the octagon. He’s made no secret about it. He’s out in Las Vegas at the UFC offices taking a selfie with Dana White wearing a UFC T-shirt. These are not secret negotiations.

The fact that both our contracts are coming due is not a secret, either. Is this the last time that Brock Lesnar goes out to the ring in WWE, I truly don’t know that answer because what we’re focused on at the moment is … Brock is very laser focused on the task at hand. That’s always been his way, since he grew up on a dairy farm in Webster, South Dakota as a kid.

(At) 5 a.m. milk the cows, 8 a.m. get the eggs from the chicken. Everything is task oriented. Right now our task is to deliver a memorable main event with Roman Reign with the Universal title on the line. That happens April 8th.

Once we’re done with that task then we’ll focus on what happens after April 8th. It’s just the mindset that Brock Lesnar has and it’s worked for him every since he won an NCAA Division I heavyweight championship.