Bryce Harper Shows Power of the Dark Side, Blasts Homer After "Imperial March" Walk-Up Music

Many of us, like the great Kenny Bania, appreciate stuff we don’t have to think about critically. How sweet it is when the subtext takes life and bashes us over the head with big, bold text so obvious an idiot can understand what’s happening. Case in point: Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper blasting a three-run homer against the Atlanta Braves Monday night after the hometown P.A. crew trolled him with the Imperial March from Star Wars.

The power of the dark side is real.

Honestly, Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb has a real beef here. This longball isn’t on him. The key to retiring Harper is to play an non-menacing tune as he approaches the dish. That’s Scouting 101.