Roundup: Villanova Building a Dynasty; Lou Dobbs Has White House Clout; & One Shining Moment

A junior college All-American is going to skip college and head to the NBA. [Avalanche-Journal]

I don’t think there’s a debate about Jay Wright and the Hall of Fame – two titles will do that. [Philly.com]

Former running back Isaiah Pead, who spent time with St. Louis Rams, lost his leg in a car crash and said he’s going to try and win Gold at the Paralympics. [TMZ]

The Browns are hosting QBs this week, starting with Baker Mayfield. [Cleveland.com]

Before Villanova went bananas against Kansas, I talked about how they copied the Warriors; likelihood of Odell Beckham and Rob Gronkowski being traded before the draft; & Kevin Durant is still fighting for respect. [Podcast]

East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders has been suspended after hitting a player during practice. [Johnson City Press]

Still can’t get over this NFL player’s horrendous idea to invest in a strip club. Reading this makes me sad for that guy. [LV Sports Biz]

Looks like Nike is about to go through something close to the “Me Too” movement. This one’s being called “flawed HR.” [WSJ]

I can’t say enough good things about Red Sparrow.

The NCAA Tournament is over. I usually spend the next few days looking at old “One Shining Moment” videos. See you next season, college hoops.

My critique of this year’s One Shining Moment: What was with the coaches talking over the first :15? Cut that. Also, I was surprised to only see one shot of Sister Jean. Felt like the 1-and-done players were not highlighted (Collin Sexton, DeAndre Ayton, Trae Young, Michael Porter, Mo Bamba).