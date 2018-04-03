Drew Brees Allegedly "Suffers Cash Flow Problems" According to Jeweler He Sued for $9 Million

After getting his jewelry appraised, Drew Brees shockingly learned that he had overspent $9 million dollars on luxury items for which he paid a total of $15 million. According to TMZ, this led Brees to file a lawsuit against jeweler Vahid Moradi claiming Moradi lied to him about the worth of the jewelry.

Included in Brees’s purchases was a 4.09-carat blue diamond ring that was appraised at $3.75 million, significantly less than the $8.18 million Brees paid for it.

Brees is suing Moradi for $9 million, the total that he believes he overpaid.

Moradi’s attorney Eric M. George claims Brees suffered “cash flow problems” and has tried to bully Moradi as a result:

“Drew Brees aggressively purchased multi-million dollar pieces of jewelry. Years later, claiming to suffer ‘cash flow problems,’ he tried to bully my client into undoing the transactions.” … “He should restrict his game-playing to the football field, and refrain from bullying honest, hard-working businessmen like my client.”

Brees is suing Moradi for $9 million, the total that he believes he overpaid for the jewelry.