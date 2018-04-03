Masters Prop Bets including "Will Tiger Woods make the cut?"

It’s always fun to look at prop bets, so here are the latest prop bets for the Masters. They include a lot of Tiger odds, as well as plenty of other fun props via BetDSI Sports.

Will Tiger Woods make the 2018 Masters cut?

Yes -170

No +140

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during the 2018 Masters?

Yes +250

No -365

Will Tiger Woods win the 2018 Masters?

Yes +1245

No -2500

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10 at 2018 Masters?

Yes +515

No -985

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20 at 2018 Masters?

Yes +260

No -350

Will Tiger Woods hit ball into water on No. 12 during 2018 Masters?

Yes +150

No -200

Will Jordan Spieth hit ball into water on No. 12 during 2018 Masters?

Yes +140

No -190

Will leader hit ball into water on No. 12 during final round during 2018 Masters?

Yes -115

No -115

2018 Masters Champion

Rory McIlroy +935

Jordan Spieth +990

Justin Thomas +1000

Dustin Johnson +1100

Field (Any Other Player) -375

Most strokes recorded on any hole by any player in 2018 Masters

Over 8 (-115)

Under 8 (-115)

Lowest 18-hole score in any round of 2018 Masters

Over 65.5 (-115)

Under 65.5 (-115)

Highest 18-hole score in any round of 2018 Masters

Over 82.5 (-115)

Under 82.5 (-115)

Will 54-hole leader win the 2018 Masters? (ties included)

Yes -150

No +120

2018 Masters Winning margin

Playoff +225

1 shot +305

2 shot +425

3 shots +525

4 shots or more +345

How many strokes under par will winner finish in 2018 Masters?

-1 to -5 (+285)

-6 to -10 (+125)

-10 or better (+185)

Even par or worse (+1000)

Will there be a hole-in-one in 2018 Masters?

Yes -140

No +110

Will the winner cry on the 18th green of 2018 Masters?

Yes +550

No -1000

Type of putter winner will be using on the final green of 2018 Masters

Blade -280

Mallet +220

Sponsor of 2018 Masters winner (logo must appear on front of hat/visor)

Taylormade +325

Titleist +405

Under Armour +650

Cobra/Puma +700

Ping +800

Callaway +800

PXG +900

Other +400

Headwear of winner in 2018 Masters

Hat -1500

Visor +900

No headwear +5500

Who will the winner hug first in 2018 Masters? (excluding caddie)

Child +225

Parent +605

Wife/Girlfriend +165

Wife holding child +305

No hug +825

Number of hole-in-one shots during 2018 Par 3 contest

0 +1215

1 +600

2 +225

3 +225

4 or more +205

Will winner of the Par 3 Contest win the 2018 Masters?

Yes +2200

No -5000

Winning score of the 2018 Par 3 contest

Over 21.5 (-150)

Under 21.5 (+120)

Will a player make a hole-in-one skipping ball across No. 16 water? (Tuesday practice round)

Yes +865

No -2200

Top Senior

Fred Couples +165

Bernhard Langer +340

Vijay Singh +340

Jose Maria Olazabal +775

Mark O’Meara +1400

Sandy Lyle +1435

Larry Mize +1435

Ian Woosnam +1440

Top Amateur

Joaquin Niemann +200

Doc Redman +360

Doug Ghim +510

Harry Ellis +510

Yuxin Lin +510

Matt Parziale +510

Top Debutant (excluding amateurs)

Xander Schauffele +250

Shubhankar Sharma +425

Haotong Li +480

Dylan Frittelli +590

Patton Kizzire +590

Austin Cook +920

Wesley Bryan +1275

Satoshi Kodaira +2190

Yusaku Miyazato +2210

Best finish in 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods -170

Sergio Garcia +130

Best finish in 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods +100

Rory McIlroy -130

Best finish in 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods -135

Phil Mickelson +105

Best finish in 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods -105

Dustin Johnson -125

Best finish in 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods -105

Jordan Spieth -125

Best finish in 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods -145

Jason Day +115

Best finish in 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods -130

Justin Rose +100

Best finish in 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods -155

Jon Rahm +125

Best finish in 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods -125

Rickie Fowler -105

Best finish in 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods -135

Bubba Watson +105