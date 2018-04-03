Masters Prop Bets including "Will Tiger Woods make the cut?"

It’s always fun to look at prop bets, so here are the latest prop bets for the Masters. They include a lot of Tiger odds, as well as plenty of other fun props via BetDSI Sports.
Will Tiger Woods make the 2018 Masters cut?
Yes -170
No +140
Will Tiger Woods withdraw during the 2018 Masters?
Yes +250
No -365
Will Tiger Woods win the 2018 Masters?
Yes +1245
No -2500
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10 at 2018 Masters?
Yes +515
No -985
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20 at 2018 Masters?
Yes +260
No -350
Will Tiger Woods hit ball into water on No. 12 during 2018 Masters?
Yes +150
No -200
Will Jordan Spieth hit ball into water on No. 12 during 2018 Masters?
Yes +140
No -190
Will leader hit ball into water on No. 12 during final round during 2018 Masters?
Yes -115
No -115
2018 Masters Champion
Rory McIlroy +935
Jordan Spieth +990
Justin Thomas +1000
Dustin Johnson +1100
Field (Any Other Player) -375
Most strokes recorded on any hole by any player in 2018 Masters
Over 8 (-115)
Under 8 (-115)
Lowest 18-hole score in any round of 2018 Masters
Over 65.5 (-115)
Under 65.5 (-115)
Highest 18-hole score in any round of 2018 Masters
Over 82.5 (-115)
Under 82.5 (-115)
Will 54-hole leader win the 2018 Masters? (ties included)
Yes -150
No +120
2018 Masters Winning margin
Playoff +225
1 shot +305
2 shot +425
3 shots +525
4 shots or more +345
How many strokes under par will winner finish in 2018 Masters?
-1 to -5 (+285)
-6 to -10 (+125)
-10 or better (+185)
Even par or worse (+1000)
Will there be a hole-in-one in 2018 Masters?
Yes -140
No +110
Will the winner cry on the 18th green of 2018 Masters?
Yes +550
No -1000
Type of putter winner will be using on the final green of 2018 Masters
Blade -280
Mallet +220
Sponsor of 2018 Masters winner (logo must appear on front of hat/visor)
Taylormade +325
Titleist +405
Under Armour +650
Cobra/Puma +700
Ping +800
Callaway +800
PXG +900
Other +400
Headwear of winner in 2018 Masters
Hat -1500
Visor +900
No headwear +5500
Who will the winner hug first in 2018 Masters? (excluding caddie)
Child +225
Parent +605
Wife/Girlfriend +165
Wife holding child +305
No hug +825
Number of hole-in-one shots during 2018 Par 3 contest
0 +1215
1 +600
2 +225
3 +225
4 or more +205
Will winner of the Par 3 Contest win the 2018 Masters?
Yes +2200
No -5000
Winning score of the 2018 Par 3 contest
Over 21.5 (-150)
Under 21.5 (+120)
Will a player make a hole-in-one skipping ball across No. 16 water? (Tuesday practice round)
Yes +865
No -2200
Top Senior
Fred Couples +165
Bernhard Langer +340
Vijay Singh +340
Jose Maria Olazabal +775
Mark O’Meara +1400
Sandy Lyle +1435
Larry Mize +1435
Ian Woosnam +1440
Top Amateur
Joaquin Niemann +200
Doc Redman +360
Doug Ghim +510
Harry Ellis +510
Yuxin Lin +510
Matt Parziale +510
Top Debutant (excluding amateurs)
Xander Schauffele +250
Shubhankar Sharma +425
Haotong Li +480
Dylan Frittelli +590
Patton Kizzire +590
Austin Cook +920
Wesley Bryan +1275
Satoshi Kodaira +2190
Yusaku Miyazato +2210
Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -170
Sergio Garcia +130
Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods +100
Rory McIlroy -130
Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -135
Phil Mickelson +105
Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -105
Dustin Johnson -125
Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -105
Jordan Spieth -125
Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -145
Jason Day +115
Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -130
Justin Rose +100
Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -155
Jon Rahm +125
Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -125
Rickie Fowler -105
Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -135
Bubba Watson +105
Comments