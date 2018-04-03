Masters Prop Bets including "Will Tiger Woods make the cut?"

Golf USA Today Sports

Golf

It’s always fun to look at prop bets, so here are the latest prop bets for the Masters. They include a lot of Tiger odds, as well as plenty of other fun props via BetDSI Sports.

Will Tiger Woods make the 2018 Masters cut?
Yes -170
No +140

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during the 2018 Masters?
Yes +250
No -365

Will Tiger Woods win the 2018 Masters?
Yes +1245
No -2500

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10 at 2018 Masters?
Yes +515
No -985

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20 at 2018 Masters?
Yes +260
No -350

Will Tiger Woods hit ball into water on No. 12 during 2018 Masters?
Yes +150
No -200

Will Jordan Spieth hit ball into water on No. 12 during 2018 Masters?
Yes +140
No -190

Will leader hit ball into water on No. 12 during final round during 2018 Masters?
Yes -115
No -115

2018 Masters Champion
Rory McIlroy +935
Jordan Spieth +990
Justin Thomas +1000
Dustin Johnson +1100
Field (Any Other Player) -375

Most strokes recorded on any hole by any player in 2018 Masters
Over 8 (-115)
Under 8 (-115)

Lowest 18-hole score in any round of 2018 Masters
Over 65.5 (-115)
Under 65.5 (-115)

Highest 18-hole score in any round of 2018 Masters
Over 82.5 (-115)
Under 82.5 (-115)

Will 54-hole leader win the 2018 Masters? (ties included)
Yes -150
No +120

2018 Masters Winning margin
Playoff +225
1 shot +305
2 shot +425
3 shots +525
4 shots or more +345

How many strokes under par will winner finish in 2018 Masters?
-1 to -5 (+285)
-6 to -10 (+125)
-10 or better (+185)
Even par or worse (+1000)

Will there be a hole-in-one in 2018 Masters?
Yes -140
No +110

Will the winner cry on the 18th green of 2018 Masters?
Yes +550
No -1000

Type of putter winner will be using on the final green of 2018 Masters
Blade -280
Mallet +220

Sponsor of 2018 Masters winner (logo must appear on front of hat/visor)
Taylormade +325
Titleist +405
Under Armour +650
Cobra/Puma +700
Ping +800
Callaway +800
PXG +900
Other +400

Headwear of winner in 2018 Masters
Hat -1500
Visor +900
No headwear +5500

Who will the winner hug first in 2018 Masters? (excluding caddie)
Child +225
Parent +605
Wife/Girlfriend +165
Wife holding child +305
No hug +825

Number of hole-in-one shots during 2018 Par 3 contest
0 +1215
1 +600
2 +225
3 +225
4 or more +205

Will winner of the Par 3 Contest win the 2018 Masters?
Yes +2200
No -5000

Winning score of the 2018 Par 3 contest
Over 21.5 (-150)
Under 21.5 (+120)

Will a player make a hole-in-one skipping ball across No. 16 water? (Tuesday practice round)
Yes +865
No -2200

Top Senior
Fred Couples +165
Bernhard Langer +340
Vijay Singh +340
Jose Maria Olazabal +775
Mark O’Meara +1400
Sandy Lyle +1435
Larry Mize +1435
Ian Woosnam +1440

Top Amateur
Joaquin Niemann +200
Doc Redman +360
Doug Ghim +510
Harry Ellis +510
Yuxin Lin +510
Matt Parziale +510

Top Debutant (excluding amateurs)
Xander Schauffele +250
Shubhankar Sharma +425
Haotong Li +480
Dylan Frittelli +590
Patton Kizzire +590
Austin Cook +920
Wesley Bryan +1275
Satoshi Kodaira +2190
Yusaku Miyazato +2210

Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -170
Sergio Garcia +130

Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods +100
Rory McIlroy -130

Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -135
Phil Mickelson +105

Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -105
Dustin Johnson -125

Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -105
Jordan Spieth -125

Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -145
Jason Day +115

Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -130
Justin Rose +100

Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -155
Jon Rahm +125

Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -125
Rickie Fowler -105

Best finish in 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods -135
Bubba Watson +105

