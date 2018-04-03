Nate Robinson Heard Kawhi Leonard "Doesn't Want to be in San Antonio", Wants Closer to Home

Once again the relationship between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs looks to have worsened.

Now for the first time, someone is actually going on record stating that Leonard has had enough and wants out of San Antonio. On his podcast HOLDAT (20:55), former NBA player Nate Robinson puts it bluntly:

“From what I heard, from a little birdie, what I heard that the reason why he doesn’t, not that he doesn’t want to play, is that he doesn’t want to be in San Antonio no more, is because that I heard a big bag was coming. But if he doesn’t leave San Antonio that bag is not coming.”

This has begun to feel like the inevitable for Leonard after months of not trusting the Spurs’ medical staff and being called out by his teammates and Gregg Popovich.

While Robinson is not Adrian Wojnarowski, it is hard to imagine he would make this statement without a very reliable source. It has become more common for former players to dip their toes into the news game, see James Jones.

Robinson added California is Leonard’s desired destination:

Believe you me, he definitely wants to be somewhere especially like being at home.

Kawhi Leonard will be a part of the 2019 free agent class, could he be wearing the purple and gold sometime soon?