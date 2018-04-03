Report: "Dilly Dilly" References Banned from Masters Premises

Augusta National Golf Club remains undefeated.
This year we’ve seen quite a few golfers express concerns over the actions of fans during tournaments.
Well, that won’t be happening this week as patrons will be escorted out if they yell certain phrases. Per Bunkered.co.uk, Augusta staff have been issued a sheet stating that the use of “Dilly Dilly” (among other phrases) will earn you a trip back through the gates to the side of the fence you don’t want to be on.
I’m 100% on board with this. Phrases like “Dilly Dilly,” “Baba Booey,” and “Mashed Potatoes” have no place in this sport. It’s silly and moronic and they mean absolutely nothing.
So, bring on the Masters!
