Bud Light Fires Back at Augusta National, Will Issue 1,000 "Dilly, Dilly" Shirts to Patrons
Bud Light Fires Back at Augusta National, Will Issue 1,000 "Dilly, Dilly" Shirts to Patrons
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: Michael Shamburger | 1 minute ago
You may have heard about Augusta National Golf Club’s ban on the phrase, “Dilly, dilly,” and if you haven’t, you can read about it here.
Bud Light has seen fit to make sure their little catch phrase, even though it won’t be heard on the premises at Augusta during The Masters, will be seen.
Very creative.
This approach is fine with me. The less yelling of ridiculous phrases after drives, the better.
Bud Light, News, The Masters, Golf
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More Golf
Latest Leads
2hr
Um, what?
3hr
Respect the game.
3hr
Mistakes were made.
4hr
This Ohtani kid is going to be alright.
4hr
Nick Saban Responds to LeBron James’ “Shop Talk” Copyright Infringement Letter, LeBron says it is now up to the (…)
5hr
Where sports fans start their day.
Comments