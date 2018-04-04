Golf USA Today Sports

Bud Light Fires Back at Augusta National, Will Issue 1,000 "Dilly, Dilly" Shirts to Patrons

Bud Light Fires Back at Augusta National, Will Issue 1,000 "Dilly, Dilly" Shirts to Patrons

Golf

Bud Light Fires Back at Augusta National, Will Issue 1,000 "Dilly, Dilly" Shirts to Patrons

You may have heard about Augusta National Golf Club’s ban on the phrase, “Dilly, dilly,” and if you haven’t, you can read about it here.

Bud Light has seen fit to make sure their little catch phrase, even though it won’t be heard on the premises at Augusta during The Masters, will be seen.

Very creative.

This approach is fine with me. The less yelling of ridiculous phrases after drives, the better.

, , , Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home