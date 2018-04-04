Current NBA Jam Pairs, Ranked by Appeal

It’s been a quarter century since NBA Jam, the perfect arcade game, made its debut. Sports and pop culture websites — like this one — are celebrating this month’s anniversary with myriad coverage ideas because, well, we’re not above that type of thing.
Let’s say, for instance, a blogger wanted to imagine what an updated version of the game would look like in terms of rosters — if he had the skills and motivation to make it happen, as others have done.
Here are the squads ranked from most appealing to bottom of the barrel.
They’re on fire!
Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant
Milwaukee Bucks: Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo
New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins
Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns
Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James and Kevin Love
Houston Rockets: James Harden and Chris Paul
Oklahoma City Thunder: Russell Westbrook and Paul George
Detroit Pistons: Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin
They’re heating up!
Boston Celtics: Kyrie Irving and Al Horford
New York Knicks: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis
Washington Wizards: John Wall and Bradley Beal
Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum
Toronto Raptors: DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry
Indiana Pacers: Victor Oladipo and Lance Stephenson
Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki and Dennis Smith Jr.
Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram
San Antonio Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard
Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat: Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside
Boomshakalaka!
Chicago Bulls: Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn
Sacramento Kings: Buddy Hield and Willie Cauley-Stein
Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard
Los Angeles Clippers: DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams
Orlando Magic: Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier
Rejected!
Atlanta Hawks: Dennis Schroder and Taurean Prince
Brooklyn Nets: Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker and TJ Warren
Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris
Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol and Tyreke Evans
