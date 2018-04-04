Julian Edelman Prevented a Potential School Shooting

While social media comment sections often are filled with dreadful banter, one comment on New England Patriots’ receiver Julian Edelman’s Instagram may have saved numerous lives. Edelman was notified by “jesseyi3” that a user was stating they planned to shoot up a school, according to the New York Times:

“Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority.”

Instead of just brushing the message off, Edelman took it upon himself to contact his assistant Shannen Moen about the dangerous threat. Moen thoroughly looked over recent messages on Edelman’s Instagram before finding a message that stated:

“I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.”

Moen instantly contacted police and authorities which led them to Port Huron, Michigan the location the user sent the threat from. After police arrived at the location, they found a 14-year-old boy and two rifles that belonged to the boy’s mother.

The boy admitted to posting the threat.

Joseph Platzer of the Port Huron Police Department said the threat was intended towards the boy’s middle school.

The subject was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism, a felony, according to the report.

In an interview, Edelman told the New York Times:

“Thankfully, this kid said something,” … “We’re going to send him something, a care package, just for his work. He’s the real hero.”

There are multiple heroes here including, of course, the user who spoke up, Edelman, Moen, and the entire police department.