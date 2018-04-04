PM Roundup: Kristin Cavallari; Zlatan Turned Down $100 Million Chinese Offer; Giancarlo Stanton Sets Things Right

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which doesn’t ever wanna feel like it did that day…

Kristin has a new show: Kristin Cavallari has a new reality show called Very Cavallari. Yay? My question is how much the show will be focused on her marriage to failed butt model Jay Cutler.

Zlatan says no: Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned down an offer from a Chinese soccer club for around $100 million in order to join Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy.

Giancarlo sets things right: After striking out five times in his Bronx debut and getting booed Tuesday night, Giancarlo Stanton set things right on Wednesday, blasting a 458-foot home run.

First, this is amazeballs. Odds of Herm crashing and burning hard are like 96% now. Coaches have "cut" players before, mostly by encouraging them to go somewhere else. But never out in the open as a motivational tactic. His recruiting coordinator can't be happy Herm said this. https://t.co/UH9O0QfbOa — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) April 4, 2018

The Rockies and Charlie Blackmon have agreed on a six-year, $108 million contract extension

Updated odds for the 2018 Masters

Brett Brown is the unsung hero of the Philadelphia 76ers rebuild

Liverpool hammered Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup

