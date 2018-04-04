PM Roundup: Kristin Cavallari; Zlatan Turned Down $100 Million Chinese Offer; Giancarlo Stanton Sets Things Right

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which doesn’t ever wanna feel like it did that day…
Kristin has a new show: Kristin Cavallari has a new reality show called Very Cavallari. Yay? My question is how much the show will be focused on her marriage to failed butt model Jay Cutler.
Zlatan says no: Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned down an offer from a Chinese soccer club for around $100 million in order to join Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy.
Giancarlo sets things right: After striking out five times in his Bronx debut and getting booed Tuesday night, Giancarlo Stanton set things right on Wednesday, blasting a 458-foot home run.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Six Masters Sleepers to Consider
Johnny Manziel Mocks Browns For Drafting Him
Shohei Ohtani Already Looks Really Good
Area Man Irked Pitching Coach Doesn’t Wear Uniform
Around the Sports Internet:
The Rockies and Charlie Blackmon have agreed on a six-year, $108 million contract extension
Updated odds for the 2018 Masters
Brett Brown is the unsung hero of the Philadelphia 76ers rebuild
Liverpool hammered Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup
Song of the Day:
Comments