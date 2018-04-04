Roundup: Josh Allen's Red Flag; Defending Lamar Jackson; & Kevin Hart Night School Trailer

Toni Garrn, the supermodel who is now dating Leo Dicaprio … Video from Georgia: “Train smashes into stuck tractor-trailer” … how you can prevent Facebook from collecting data about your calls and texts … “Airplanes collide at Indiana airport, killing two firefighters” … marriage is hard: Actor Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan are splitting up … “Exchange Student Accused Of School Shooting Plot Built Gun, Had Over 1,600 Rounds Of Ammunition” … the woman who shot three people at You Tube before killing herself was an Animal Rights Activist … Houston is strangely mourning over a dead alligator that was dismembered … fans of Fabolous will cheer him despite the release of this video …

Wait, Herm Edwards is going to “cut” scholarship players at Arizona State? Oh. [AZ Central]

Jose Calderon outplayed Kyle Lowry and the Cavs beat the Raptors again. [Cleveland.com]

Josh Allen’s red flag that nobody talks about: His terrible stats. [PFT]

“Clippers Foundation to donate $10 million to renovate Los Angeles’ basketball courts.” [LA Times]

Love this item about police being befuddled by someone who is forcing a bottle into the bathroom pipes in a women’s bathroom. [Sheboygan Press]

Before Villanova went bananas against Kansas, I talked about how they copied the Warriors; likelihood of Odell Beckham and Rob Gronkowski being traded before the draft; & Kevin Durant is still fighting for respect. [Podcast]

Even after firing Art Briles, they had to pay him $15.1 million. [Sports Day]

Super interesting read on how the Raiders got comfortable with gambling. [ESPN]

On some level, I respect Lamar Jackson for doing it his way. But I definitely wouldn’t advise anyone to do it that way. [MMQB]

Kevin Hart in a movie? It looks funny. I’m in.

Nick Saban vs LeBron James. Can’t wait!

In defense of Lamar Jackson.