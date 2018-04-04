Six Masters Sleepers to Consider

We’ve gone over the favorites for this year’s Masters, now lets take a look at some sleepers who have a little bit longer odds (over 20/1) but could still win.

Odds: +3000 (Via BetDSI Sports)

2017 Finish: T27 (He’s only appeared at Augusta once)

2018 Wins/Top Finishes: 2nd at Tournament of Champions, Win at CareerBuilder Challenge

Rahm isn’t exactly a sleeper, he’s ranked third in the world, but he does have worse than 20/1 odds to win the Masters this year. That makes him a steal. He’s currently at 30/1 to win at BetDSI.

Rahm has a win this season at the CareerBuilder Challenge, and he had a spectacular 2017 season that included a win as well as eight other top five finishes. He could also take over the number one world ranking with a win and a Dustin Johnson finish outside of the top eight and Justin Thomas finish outside the top three.

Odds: +4800

Best Finish: T22 (2015)

2017 Finish: Missed Cut

2018 Wins/Top Finishes: T5 at Hero World Challenge, T2 at Valspar Championship, T7 at Arnold Palmer Invitational, T9 at WGC Match Play

Patrick Reed always feels like a sleeper in majors. When he shows up ready to go he can put on a show, but he hasn’t won on Tour since 2016 at The Barclays. He did finish T2 at the PGA Championship last season, but hasn’t finished higher than T22 at Augusta. In his four appearances he also has two missed cuts, including last year. However, he has played well lately with three straight top 10 finishes (T2 – Valspar Championship, T7 – Arnold Palmer Invitational, T9 WGC Match Play).

Odds: +6500

Best Finish: T4 (2013)

2017 Finish: T43

2018 Wins/Top Finishes: T7 at Tournament of Champions, T8 at Farmers Insurance Open, T7 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

This will be Leishman’s sixth appearance at Augusta. His highest finish came in 2013 when he tied for fourth. Since then, he’s had two missed cuts (2014, 2016), did not play in 2015, and a tie for 43rd. While his recent showings haven’t been great, he has proven that he can get near the top when he’s dialed in. Last season Leishman collected two wins, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and BMW Championship, as well as a slew of top 10 finishes.

Matt Kuchar

Odds: +6550

Best Finish: T3 (2012)

2017 Finish: T4

2018 Wins/Top Finishes: T9 at Hero World Challenge, T5 at Phoenix Open, T9 at WGC Match Play, T8 at Houston Open

Kuuuuuuch!

Kuchar is another one of those guys who has yet to win a major championship, but has finished in the top 10 many times. He’s had three top five finishes at Augusta (T3 – 2012, T5 – 2014, T4 – 2017). He has three top 10’s this season in official events (also finished T9 in both the Hero World Challenge and QBE Shootout).

Kuchar is a fan favorite, and it would be great to see him get over the major championship hump at Augusta.

Odds: +9250

Best Finish: This is Finau’s first Masters appearance.

2018 Wins/Top Finishes: T4 at QBE Shootout, T6 at Farmers Insurance Open, T2 at Genesis Open

Finau may be the longest of longshots, but he’s a gamer. This will be his first appearance at Augusta, but he’s playing some really good golf this season. He’s got two second place finishes this season as well as another top 10. Although he has two missed cuts in 12 official events this season, he hasn’t finished worse than T27 in the others. Finau ranks first in driving distance on Tour with an average of 321 yards and an abysmal 133rd in strokes gained putting, which won’t help him out on arguably the toughest greens he’ll ever see.

One more to consider

Odds: +2500

2017 Finish: Missed Cut

2018 Wins/Top Finishes: T2 at Farmers Insurance Open, 3rd at The Honda Classic, 3rd at WGC Match Play

Noren is my dark horse pick to win this year.

Noren has two third place finishes and a tie for second this season on the PGA Tour. He is also a really great putter and ranks 17th in strokes gained putting. He could slip in under most people’s radars.