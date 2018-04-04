TBL Staff Masters Picks

Michael Shamburger

This could possibly be one of the best Masters ever. Some of the best guys, both young and old, are playing great golf and have a chance to win this year. From Phil and Tiger, to Rory and Justin Thomas, as well as Dustin Johnson’s return after a freak accident that kept him from starting last year. Can we just get this started already?

Winner – Bubba Watson

It feels like he’s reinvigorated after winning two events this season. He’s playing extremely well, the course suits his game, and he’s already got two green jackets. Even though there are several guys I would love to see ahead of Bubba (Tiger, DJ, Rory, Phil), my head is telling me to pick the lefty.

Second – Justin Rose

Rose could win, and if he does I wouldn’t be surprised. He has finished second two out of the last three years and is playing some unbelievable golf this season. He’s climbed up to fifth in the world and has a win, three other top five finishes, and another top 10 finish in the seven events he’s played in on Tour this season.

How will Tiger finish? T5

As amazing of a story as it would be to see Tiger win this year and make this one of the greatest comeback stories ever, I don’t think it will happen, however, I do believe he can finish in the top five.

Dark Horse – Alex Noren

Noren has two third place finishes and a tie for second this season on the PGA Tour. He is also a really great putter and ranks 17th in strokes gained putting. He could slip in under most people’s radars.

Jason Lisk

Winner – Dustin Johnson. Redemption after the injury disaster that derailed his week last year.

Second – Jordan Spieth. He has had just a little bit of success here.

How will Tiger finish? Top 10, in contention through Saturday.

Dark Horse – Thomas Pieters. The tall Belgian has not been in good form over the last year, but finished in the top 5 last year in his only other Masters. He’s a deep flyer because he is capable of putting up great results on the par 5’s.

Ryan Phillips

Winner – Phil Mickelson

Second – Bubba Watson

How will Tiger finish? Top 20

Dark Horse – Matt Kuchar

Bobby Burack

Winner – Justin Thomas – clutchest putter in the game

Second – Dustin Johnson – to right the wrong from a year ago … Almost

How will Tiger finish? 15 – 20

Dark Horse – Charley Hoffman



Vikas Chokshi

Winner – Jordan Spieth

Second – Bubba Watson

How will Tiger finish? 5th

Dark Horse – Patrick Cantlay

