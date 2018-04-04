VIDEO: Giancarlo Stanton, Who is Good Again, Earns Pinstripes

New York Yankees fans, a day after repeatedly showering Giancarlo Stanton with boos, have had a sudden change of heart. All it took was a scalding-hot 458-foot home run off the bat of the slugger and into the deep recesses of the left-field bleachers. Suddenly, he’s good. It’s good that he’ll potentially be in the Bronx for the next decade, matching tape-measure shots with Aaron Judge and fighting for the Face of Baseball title.

Stanton is on pace for 82 homers and 162 RBIs this year and sports a 1.029 OPS out of the gate. Failure to keep it up will surely result in yet another swing in the fickle fanbase. Pressure’s on.

But for 24 hours, all is right with Stanton. He earned his pinstripes today from the only jury that matters: the most vocal of patrons at Yankee Stadium.