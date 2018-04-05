Brock Lesnar Reportedly Has Deal In Place To Return To UFC

Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania 34 this weekend, and it appears it will be his final match with the company. While speculation about a return to the UFC has been circulating for months, now we may have concrete evidence he’s headed back.

UFC president Dana White says Lesnar will be back, he just doesn’t know when. But now Ariel Helwani is reporting a deal for a return to the company is in place and it just needs to be finalized.

This would be a massive coup for the UFC, as the company would get one of its biggest draws back into the fold. With Conor McGregor’s future uncertain, Jon Jones suspended for another drug violation and Ronda Rousey now in WWE full-time, the UFC needs a box office draw. Lesnar is certainly that.

Lesnar’s contract with WWE is up after Wrestlemania 34 and he’ll immediately be a free agent. But he’ll need to serve the final six months of his suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, stemming from his last fight at UFC 200.

Once that suspension is up, there are a number of fights that could be attractive for Lesnar, though we all know he wants a megafight against Jones. It’s almost certain Lesnar will be given a tune-up fight after not being around for a long time, but there are big-time fights available if White wants to challenge him.