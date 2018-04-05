Bubba Watson Wears Beautiful Shoes

Look. Many of you people apparently have a real problem with the lime-green shoes Bubba Watson is wearing during his opening round at The Masters. But you’re all wrong. They are magnificent.

Green to walk the greens while striving for a third green jacket. Don’t any of you appreciate symbolism?

Perhaps you just don’t want to admit that you’re green with envy, jealous you can’t pop on a pair of these bad boys and head to the office.

I’m not saying Watson’s already wrapped up a win, but I’m not not saying it either.