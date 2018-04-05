Dana White: There Is a Warrant Out for Conor McGregor's Arrest

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig's IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

Dana White said that there is a warrant out for Conor McGregor’s arrest after McGregor picked up a guard rail and threw it at a bus of UFC fighters at a press conference for UFC 223 in Brooklyn. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted:

Was just with Dana White. Called it the most despicable thing in UFC history. I asked him if he wants to be in business with Conor McGregor anymore, he said, would you? Dana White said warrant is out for Conor McGregor’s arrest. His plane can’t leave New York. Dana White confirmed Michael Chiesa suffered an injury, cuts to the face, and is in the hospital. Artem Lobov has been pulled from UFC 223, per White, as he was apparently part of the crew that stormed the building.

Here is a further description of the scene from SB Nation’s Ariel Helwani:

Conor McGregor and members of his team showed up at the Barclays Center at the very end of media day moments ago. There was an altercation with some of the departing fighters who are competing on the card. I’m told from people who were in the van that as the van was driving off, they started banging on the windows before security broke it all up. I’m told that chairs were thrown through the van window and one passenger on the van was injured. Dana White is on his way back to the arena. Most of he fighters are still in the arena but some were able to leave. I’ve seen video shot by fighters in the van. Very clear Conor is telling someone to get out of the van before being pulled away by security. Khabib and his team were in that particular van.

McGregor was stripped of his lightweight belt, which will be awarded to the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway this weekend, and was none too pleased:

You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing cunts. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2018

So the obvious question becomes whether to what extent this is real versus kayfabe promotion for McGregor’s eventual 2018 fight. Right now, it really seems like this injury could be real, McGregor could face charges, and this could be a seismic story.