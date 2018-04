SkratchTV got their hands on the full list of banned phrases at the Masters and I couldn’t possibly thank Augusta National Golf Club more.

“Dilly Dilly” joins a list of past phrases, like “RIP Harambe” and “Sweep the Leg, Johnny.” You have to enjoy that using the word “hashtag” is also gonna get you booted.

If you’re the guy yelling any of this, please just show yourself out.

This list has not been confirmed by AGNC. SkratchTV is owned by the PGA Tour. Draw your own conclusions.