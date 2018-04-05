Jordan Spieth Leads After First Round at the Masters, Updated Odds

The first round of the 2018 Masters is in the books and there’s a familiar name at the top of the leaderboard. Jordan Spieth, who playing in only his fifth Masters tournament and has won once, finished second twice, and tied for 11th last year, is leading once again.
Spieth carded an opening-round 66 and made five straight birdies on the back nine to climb to six-under par. This is the ninth round Spieth has led in the 17 rounds he’s played at the Masters. That is astonishing.
Just behind Spieth at four-under is one of my sleepers, Tony Finau, who wasn’t sure he’d be able to go today after dislocating his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the par-3 contest, as well as Matt Kuchar.
The last 12 Masters champions have been in the top 10 after the first round, so take that into consideration before you place any updated bets.
Other notable scores:
|T4
|-3
|Henrik Stenson
|Patrick Reed (sleeper)
|Rory McIlroy
|T11
|-2
|Zach Johnson
|Marc Leishman (sleeper)
|Phil Mickelson
|Rickie Fowler
|T21
|Even
|Justin Rose
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Kevin Kisner
|T29
|+1
|Jimmy Walker
|Dustin Johnson
|Tiger Woods
|T42
|+2
|Justin Thomas
|Ian Poulter
|T55
|+3
|Danny Willett
|Jason Day
|Adam Scott
|Jon Rahm (sleeper)
Odds via BetDSI Sports
|Jordan Spieth
|+180
|Rory McIlroy
|+450
|Matt Kuchar
|+1200
|Henrik Stenson
|+1500
|Tony Finau
|+1800
|Phil Mickelson
|+2000
|Rickie Fowler
|+2200
|Patrick Reed
|+2500
|Charley Hoffman
|+2700
|Adam Hadwin
|+3000
|Haotong Li
|+3000
|Justin Rose
|+3300
|Dustin Johnson
|+4000
|Tiger Woods
|+5000
|Marc Leishman
|+5000
|Justin Thomas
|+6000
Some ticket info via TicketCity
If you’re planning on a last minute Masters ticket purchase, get ready to pay up.
Daily 2018 Masters Ticketing Prices (as of Thursday, April 5 morning)
Most Expensive Badge Price (before fees):
Thursday: $4,905 (doubled from yesterday!)
Friday: $2,943
Saturday: $2,055
Sunday: $2,019
4-Day Badge: No tickets remain on TicketCity
Lowest/Get-In Badge Price (before fees):
Thursday: $1,872
Friday: $2,083
Saturday: $1,498
Sunday: $1,498
4-Day Badge: No tickets remain on TicketCity
Largest Purchase (before fees):
$10,541 for three badges to Thursday’s event
$8,403 for three badges to Friday’s event
$6,235 for two badges to Saturday’s event
$6,749 for two badges to Sunday’s event
$21,692 for two 4-day badges
