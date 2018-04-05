Golf USA Today Sports

Jordan Spieth Leads After First Round at the Masters, Updated Odds

Jordan Spieth Leads After First Round at the Masters, Updated Odds

Golf

Jordan Spieth Leads After First Round at the Masters, Updated Odds

The first round of the 2018 Masters is in the books and there’s a familiar name at the top of the leaderboard. Jordan Spieth, who playing in only his fifth Masters tournament and has won once, finished second twice, and tied for 11th last year, is leading once again.

Spieth carded an opening-round 66 and made five straight birdies on the back nine to climb to six-under par. This is the ninth round Spieth has led in the 17 rounds he’s played at the Masters. That is astonishing.

Just behind Spieth at four-under is one of my sleepers, Tony Finau, who wasn’t sure he’d be able to go today after dislocating his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the par-3 contest, as well as Matt Kuchar.

The last 12 Masters champions have been in the top 10 after the first round, so take that into consideration before you place any updated bets.

Other notable scores:

T4 -3 Henrik Stenson Patrick Reed (sleeper) Rory McIlroy
T11 -2 Zach Johnson Marc Leishman (sleeper) Phil Mickelson Rickie Fowler
T21 Even Justin Rose Tommy Fleetwood Kevin Kisner
T29 +1 Jimmy Walker Dustin Johnson Tiger Woods
T42 +2 Justin Thomas Ian Poulter
T55 +3 Danny Willett Jason Day Adam Scott Jon Rahm (sleeper)

Odds via BetDSI Sports

Jordan Spieth +180 Rory McIlroy +450
Matt Kuchar +1200 Henrik Stenson +1500
Tony Finau +1800 Phil Mickelson +2000
Rickie Fowler +2200 Patrick Reed +2500
Charley Hoffman +2700 Adam Hadwin +3000
Haotong Li +3000 Justin Rose +3300
Dustin Johnson +4000 Tiger Woods +5000
Marc Leishman +5000 Justin Thomas +6000

Some ticket info via TicketCity

If you’re planning on a last minute Masters ticket purchase, get ready to pay up.

Daily 2018 Masters Ticketing Prices (as of Thursday, April 5 morning)

Most Expensive Badge Price (before fees):
Thursday: $4,905 (doubled from yesterday!)
Friday: $2,943
Saturday: $2,055
Sunday: $2,019
4-Day Badge: No tickets remain on TicketCity

Lowest/Get-In Badge Price (before fees):
Thursday: $1,872
Friday: $2,083
Saturday: $1,498
Sunday: $1,498
4-Day Badge: No tickets remain on TicketCity

Largest Purchase (before fees):
$10,541 for three badges to Thursday’s event
$8,403 for three badges to Friday’s event
$6,235 for two badges to Saturday’s event
$6,749 for two badges to Sunday’s event
$21,692 for two 4-day badges

, , , , Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home