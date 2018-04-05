Sergio Garcia Cards a 13 After Putting Five Balls in the Water at the Masters

Sergio Garcia’s defense of his green jacket is not going very well. In fact, it is now going horribly.

On the par-5 15th hole, Garcia proceeded to place five balls into the water. It was an absolutely brutal display of golf to watch.

The defending champion finally managed to get one to stick on his 12th shot and walked away with a 13, which ties the highest score ever made on a single hole in a Masters tournament.

As Curtis Strange put it while watching … Submergio, “You’re done for the week.”

Sergio is currently nine-over par after making a birdie on the 16th.

Sergio's 13 on No. 15 ties the highest single hole score in Masters history. Tsuneyuki Nakajima — 13 on No. 13 in 1978

Tom Weiskopf — 13 on No. 12 in 1980 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 5, 2018

This post originally stated that Sergio placed only four balls in the water, but there was actually a fifth so we’ve updated it to give him full credit for his efforts.