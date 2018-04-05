Which Glove- and Jersey-Wearing Man Embarrassed Himself More Yesterday?

As a society we’ve yet to eradicate the glove-wearing adult man from Major League Baseball parks. If there’s any bright side, it’s that they occasionally turn in stunning displays of epic failure for our amusement.

Yesterday’s Mariners-Giants game was a celebration of dudes looking like ballplayers, but not playing like them.

First, we have this guy in the upper deck completely whiffing on a Joe Panik foul ball and allowing it to crash into a full beer. Check out the carnage.

Not to be outdone, another fan decked out in a Ken Griffey Jr. jersey fell over a railing and onto his face while also misplaying a foul ball.

Listen, it's all about the effort: pic.twitter.com/oJVHX3xncb — Baseball is Fun (@flippingbats) April 5, 2018

So which glove-wearing, jersey-wearing fan embarrassed himself more? The beer explosion was pretty sweet but not as cringe-worthy as toppling over into the field of play and dirtying up the home white.

Good thing both of them had gloves. They’d have been lost otherwise.