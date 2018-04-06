PM Roundup: Carrie Underwood; UFC 223 Is A Disaster; Latest From The Masters

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which — despite reports — was not part of Conor McGregor’s “posse” at Barclays Center.

Carrie finally shows her face: Carrie Underwood has finally shared a picture of herself months after she had to get stitches in her face.

UFC 223 is a mess: UFC 223 has turned in to an absolute disaster. The main event has changed three times in a week, a bunch of fights have been canceled and Conor McGregor has been charged with three misdemeanors for his actions on Thursday. Rough week for Dana White.

Masters latest: Follow along with the latest from The Masters. Some big names are in the hunt on Day 2.

