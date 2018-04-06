Chris Long Admits To Getting Caught Cheating At NFL Combine

Chris Long tried and failed to cheat at the NFL Combine.
Long, who ended up being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, finished with impressive numbers during the combine. But there was one exercise he wanted to improve: the vertical leap.
“So the funny thing about the vert is I put gloves on and put tissue paper in the tips of my fingers after they measure you. Because they measure how high you can reach (standing). So I did that with my bare hands. Then I kinda went around the corner and put tissue in my fingers and put a glove on (for the actual jump). And they caught me,” Long said, laughing on a podcast with ESPN’s Ryan Russillo.
What did they say when they caught Long?
“Evidently, a lot of guys try it. So great minds think alike,” Long said. “So 34 [inches] on the vertical.”
Maybe that No. 1 spot would’ve been in reach if he’d gotten away with it. Still, Long was lauded for his combine performance at the time — despite his failed efforts to cheat.
He convinced the then-St. Louis and now Los Angeles Rams to select him early. He remained there for eight years before joining the New England Patriots in 2016 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.
