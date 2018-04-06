LeBron James' Bald Spot Looks Like the Liberty Bell

LeBron James’ impending free agency has been a bigger story than what his Cleveland Cavaliers have done on the court this year, with pundits falling over each other to boldly predict where the future Hall of Famer will land. But it’s quite possible the answer to the question has been hiding in plain sight this whole time.

Look at this hair. Tell me you don’t also see the Liberty Bell in there.

Proof that lebron is going to the 6’ers don’t y’all see that custom liberty bell haircut pic.twitter.com/FGvHh8wul4 — Gringo Mandingo 🇩🇴 (@SlabHD) April 6, 2018

It doesn’t take Magic Eye-trained rods and cones to make out the symbolism.

Why would James to lose his hair in this pattern if he weren’t going to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers? Well, it could be a smokescreen aimed at driving up his value elsewhere. Guys in their 30s tend to get very crafty with their hair illusions.