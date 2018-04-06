Meek Mill Got A Prison Visit From Ben Simmons And Markelle Fultz

Meek Mill got a surprise visit this week from two Philadelphia 76ers rookies. Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz visited the Philly-born rapper and he gave them some “words of wisdom” ahead of the playoffs. Hopefully four of those words were “don’t get locked up.”

Mill is currently in prison for assaulting two pedestrians, which was a violation of his parole from a 2008 arrest.

Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin has been a long-time supporter of Mill and he organized the visit after previously visiting him with Joel Embiid.

The Sixers are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and are riding a 12-game winning streak, so I’m not sure they really needed any words of wisdom. That said, every little bit helps.