Patrick Reed Leads The Masters After the Second Round, Updated Odds

The second round of The Masters is in the books and we once again have a new leader. Patrick Reed (sleeper), who was near the top of the leaderboard after round one, fired off a six-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead over Marc Leishman (sleeper). Reed is the only player in the field to post back-to-back rounds in the 60’s.
Jordan Spieth, who started the day with the lead, got off to a rough start in his second round at Augusta. Spieth went double-bogey, bogey, and added a third bogey later on the front nine. He did fight back with a couple of birdies on the back nine to shoot 74.
Tiger Woods made it to the weekend after shooting a second round 75, but we won’t get to watch any of his shots on TV as he will go off early on Saturday morning after finishing at four-over, and likely finish before CBS starts airing its coverage.
Phil Mickelson also made the cut, but he is currently five-over for the tournament.
Defending champion Sergio Garcia finished at 15-over.
Other notable scores after the second round:
|-5
|Henrik Stenson
|-4
|Rory McIlroy
|Jordan Spieth
|-3
|Dustin Johnson
|Justin Thomas
|-2
|Tony Finau (sleeper)
|Rickie Fowler
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Justin Rose
|Charley Hoffman
|-1
|Matt Kuchar
|Even
|Jimmy Walker
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Zach Johnson
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Adam Hadwin
Odds via BetDSI Sports
|Patrick Reed
|+300
|Rory McIlroy
|+600
|Jordan Spieth
|+600
|Marc Leishman
|+700
|Henrik Stenson
|+900
|Dustin Johnson
|+1000
|Justin Thomas
|+1100
|Bubba Watson
|+2000
|Justin Rose
|+2100
|Rickie Fowler
|+2600
|Jon Rahm
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5200
|Matt Kuchar
|+7000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+8000
|Charley Hoffman
|+8000
|Tony Finau
|+9000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+10000
|Jason Day
|+15000
Tiger Woods – +25000
Weather!
The weather could become a big factor tomorrow during the third round as rain is expected to move through the area.
