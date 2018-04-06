Patrick Reed Leads The Masters After the Second Round, Updated Odds

The second round of The Masters is in the books and we once again have a new leader. Patrick Reed (sleeper), who was near the top of the leaderboard after round one, fired off a six-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead over Marc Leishman (sleeper). Reed is the only player in the field to post back-to-back rounds in the 60’s.

Jordan Spieth, who started the day with the lead, got off to a rough start in his second round at Augusta. Spieth went double-bogey, bogey, and added a third bogey later on the front nine. He did fight back with a couple of birdies on the back nine to shoot 74.

Tiger Woods made it to the weekend after shooting a second round 75, but we won’t get to watch any of his shots on TV as he will go off early on Saturday morning after finishing at four-over, and likely finish before CBS starts airing its coverage.

Phil Mickelson also made the cut, but he is currently five-over for the tournament.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia finished at 15-over.

Other notable scores after the second round:

-5 Henrik Stenson -4 Rory McIlroy Jordan Spieth -3 Dustin Johnson Justin Thomas -2 Tony Finau (sleeper) Rickie Fowler Louis Oosthuizen Justin Rose Charley Hoffman -1 Matt Kuchar Even Jimmy Walker Hideki Matsuyama Zach Johnson Tommy Fleetwood Adam Hadwin

Odds via BetDSI Sports

Patrick Reed +300 Rory McIlroy +600 Jordan Spieth +600 Marc Leishman +700 Henrik Stenson +900 Dustin Johnson +1000 Justin Thomas +1100 Bubba Watson +2000 Justin Rose +2100 Rickie Fowler +2600 Jon Rahm +5000 Louis Oosthuizen +5200 Matt Kuchar +7000 Hideki Matsuyama +8000 Charley Hoffman +8000 Tony Finau +9000 Tommy Fleetwood +10000 Jason Day +15000

Tiger Woods – +25000

Weather!

The weather could become a big factor tomorrow during the third round as rain is expected to move through the area.