USA Today Sports

Roundup: Conor McGregor Arrested; Scott Pruitt Avalanche; SoCal Earthquake

Roundup: Conor McGregor Arrested; Scott Pruitt Avalanche; SoCal Earthquake

Roundup

Roundup: Conor McGregor Arrested; Scott Pruitt Avalanche; SoCal Earthquake

 More pressure on Scott Pruitt …”Luscious” Johnny Valiant killed while crossing the street … Will you watch Paterno movie … Can’t endorse fighting a tiger but the results speak for themselves… Rachel Maddow is winning the political ratings war, for now … Dirk Nowitzki hoping to return next year after surgery … A Donald Trump Jr. interview teeming with TMI … Leslie Mann, an appreciation … Saudi Arabia is going to start showing movies … Facebook seeing some ad decline … 5.0-magnitude earthquake in LAMarquette King never met Jon GrudenActress Jaime King attacked … PGA Tour seems amendable to legalized betting … The problem with MSU’s cultureConor McGregor arrested … Nashville Predators win Presidents Trophy … Allison Stokke.

Will miss Hazel Park Raceway, a fun place to lose all my money. [Click on Detroit]

The Atlantic parts way with Kevin Williamson after realizing he may believe what he writes. [CNN]

Terrific piece on the special bond between Billy Bean and Torey Lovullo which goes deeper than baseball. [MLB]

Fox eyeing scaled-down Thursday Night pregame show filmed in NYC. [SI]

Never forget that Andre the Giant loved to break wind. [The Postgame]

Donovan Mitchell is a human highlight.

Great look from Buck Showalter.

, , , , Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home