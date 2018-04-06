Sergio Garcia and Wife Angela Upset at Golf Channel Analyst's Twitter Joke

Sergio Garcia didn’t have a great day at The Masters on Thursday. On the par-5 15th hole, named Firethorn, Garcia placed five balls in the water and walked away with a 13. It was a depressing look for the defending champion, who dropped all the way into nearly last place.
Of course, Sergio’s misfortune was fun for many on Twitter and even Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner made a joke.
This didn’t sit well with Sergio or his wife Angela, who just had their first child and named her after the 13th hole, Azalea.
If you can’t take a joke, don’t put five balls in the water on the biggest stage of the year.
