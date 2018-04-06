Sergio Garcia and Wife Angela Upset at Golf Channel Analyst's Twitter Joke

Sergio Garcia didn’t have a great day at The Masters on Thursday. On the par-5 15th hole, named Firethorn, Garcia placed five balls in the water and walked away with a 13. It was a depressing look for the defending champion, who dropped all the way into nearly last place.

Of course, Sergio’s misfortune was fun for many on Twitter and even Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner made a joke.

Sergio won't be naming his next kid Firethorn. — Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) April 5, 2018

This didn’t sit well with Sergio or his wife Angela, who just had their first child and named her after the 13th hole, Azalea.

Hey @RichLernerGC, the next time you decide to tweet about my future child why don’t you use your brain and not do it? Don’t be an idiot. @GolfChannel https://t.co/Y4kHNZjDjv — Angela Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) April 5, 2018

What happened on 15 @TheMasters yesterday was unfortunate for me and it hurt but I tried to handle it like a Masters Champion should. That same hole gave me that green jacket last year so we might end up naming our next kid Firethorn after all, funny man!😉 https://t.co/vMIDTMGhrf — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 6, 2018

If you can’t take a joke, don’t put five balls in the water on the biggest stage of the year.