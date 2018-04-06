The Hedge-Fund-Ravaged Denver Post Got the Wrong Stadium in Their Rockies Guide
Ryan Glasspiegel | 1 hour ago
The Denver Post,
which is owned by the hedge fund Alden Capital’s Digital First Media and which announced recently that layoffs would bring the newspaper’s staff of journalists to 70 down from a peak of 300, made the above error on its Rockies preview. The paper apologized for the error:
If you have not read about what Digital First Media is doing to newspapers around the country, you should research it
here and here.
Media
