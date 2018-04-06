The Hedge-Fund-Ravaged Denver Post Got the Wrong Stadium in Their Rockies Guide

.@denverpost, I love you guys… but this seems to be a rather LARGE photo error in your Rockies guide. That stadium…. is Citizens Bank in Philly pic.twitter.com/Oycs87K1P7 — Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) April 6, 2018

The Denver Post, which is owned by the hedge fund Alden Capital’s Digital First Media and which announced recently that layoffs would bring the newspaper’s staff of journalists to 70 down from a peak of 300, made the above error on its Rockies preview. The paper apologized for the error:

Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today's Life & Culture section. Please enjoy this beautiful image of Coors Field photographed yesterday. The Denver Post sincerely regrets the error. pic.twitter.com/0bwW2snOLb — The Denver Post (@denverpost) April 6, 2018

If you have not read about what Digital First Media is doing to newspapers around the country, you should research it here and here.