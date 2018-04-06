VIDEO: Kobe Bryant Surprises Notre Dame’s Hero Arike Ogunbowale on ‘Ellen’

Notre Dame star Arike Ogunbowale became an instant legend earlier this month when she hit back-to-back game-winning buzzer-beater shots.
After her first buzzer beater, Ogunbowale said that Kobe Bryant was her idol, and that she channeled her inner Mamba Mentality. Bryant wasted no time in giving her a shoutout and a follow on Twitter:
All of this led to today…Ellen Degeneres surprised Ogunbowale by bringing Bryant out to meet her on the ‘Ellen’ show. Bryant ended up gifting Arike a signed jersey, plus another one for her dog, who also happens to be named Kobe.
Check out their interaction here:
On a side note, I find it hilarious that Ellen had no clue that Kobe never played college ball. At the 1:16 mark, Ellen asks Kobe straight up “did you really not play college basketball”? I love you Ellen, but are you kidding me? Those questions were simply unacceptable!
