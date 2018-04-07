Rory McIlroy Charges Up the Leaderboard at the Masters

The Masters leaderboard is lit right now during the third round.

Patrick Reed started the day with a two-stroke lead over Marc Leishman and a slew of major champions, but that lead has dwindled quickly as the rain that moved through the area made the putting surfaces slightly more manageable.

Rory McIlroy, who is in search of his first green jacket and completing the career grand slam, has vaulted himself into contention after a front-nine 31. He currently sits one behind Reed, who is 10-under par for the tournament.

McIlroy got a big boost after he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 eighth hole.

"How about that shot?!"

This incredible eagle has Rory McIlroy tied for the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2eC0SmUS3I — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2018

Right behind McIlroy is Rickie Fowler, who is attempting to get over the major championship hump with a win this week. Fowler, who has finished in the top five of all four majors in a single year, is considered one of the best on Tour who has yet to win a major championship. Fowler also carded a front-nine 31, and is currently seven-under for the tournament and tied for third with Tommy Fleetwood.

Behind them are just a few other guys who have major championship wins and some guy named Rahm (sleeper).

Currently …

T5 – Jon Rahm (-6)

T5 – Henrik Stenson (-6)

T5 – Marc Leishman (-6)

T8 – Justin Thomas (-5)

T8 – Dustin Johnson (-5)

T10 – Bubba Watson (-4)

T11 – Jordan Spieth (-3)

T14 – Justin Rose (-2)

Maybe we’ll get a Rory McIlroy-Patrick Reed Sunday pairing and see some fireworks from the two guys who like to battle at the Ryder Cup.