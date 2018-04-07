Steve Spurrier Returns to Coaching

A legend will return to the sidelines next February as Steve Spurrier has been named head coach of the Orlando team in the new Alliance of American Football league. It’s the first location announced for the project co-founded by Charlie Ebersol. Eight teams are expected to play a 10-game season because, hey, there’s never enough off-brand football to go around.

The team will play its home games at Spectrum Stadium, the home field of the UCF Knights.”

“What first captured my attention was Charlie and Bill’s commitment to putting top-flight, professional football on the field and creating a true alliance between fans, players and the game,” The Head Ball Coach said in a statement. “The Alliance offers a unique opportunity to get back into coaching, this time for a spring season, and work closely with hungry, talented athletes looking to begin, revive or extend their professional careers.

The fact I can do this in Orlando makes it that much sweeter. I’m fired up and ready to go.”

Dadgumit if this news doesn’t draw some increased interest in the league. Very smart move to get a big personality like Spurrier involved, even if his star power will outshine the players.

Spurrier retired in October 2015 after compiling a 228-89 collegiate record with Duke, Florida and South Carolina. He won the 1996 national title with the Gators in addition to six SEC championships.