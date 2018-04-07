VIDEO: Mychal Givens Did a Sweet Job of Blocking the Plate, Even Though It's Not His Job

With the winning run on third and two outs in the 11th inning, Baltimore Orioles reliever Mychal Givens uncorked a wild pitch to the Yankee Stadium backstop. All seemed lost. But a fortunate bounce back to catcher Caleb Joseph set up a play at the plate. As Didi Gregorious raced in, Givens executed a sliding split to both catch Joseph’s toss and block the dish. It was a glorious display of athleticism. And a task not usually required of a reliever.

Pitchers can be athletes too. If pressed.

The Yankees challenged the out call, claiming Givens illegally blocked the plate without possessing the ball. The play was upheld as smart, clean baseball.

Baltimore went on to win, 7-3, in 14 innings.