VIDEO: Phil Mickelson Whiffs, Bonks Head on Tree

Phil Mickelson’s reward for narrowly making the cut at The Masters was to go out in less-than-ideal conditions Saturday morning. He immediately found himself in trouble, scoring a triple-bogey on No. 1. One of the strokes came on a mighty hack which came up empty.
Been there, done that.
Lefty may have also bonked his head against a tree while going down swinging, adding light injury to insult.
On the bright side, there’s a chance we get Phil and Tiger paired together on Sunday at Augusta, just as everyone hoped.
