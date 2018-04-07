VIDEO: Phil Mickelson Whiffs, Bonks Head on Tree

Phil Mickelson comin’ out of the gates HOT. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/ugWyB9BHaH — The Refresher (@_TheRefresher_) April 7, 2018

Phil Mickelson’s reward for narrowly making the cut at The Masters was to go out in less-than-ideal conditions Saturday morning. He immediately found himself in trouble, scoring a triple-bogey on No. 1. One of the strokes came on a mighty hack which came up empty.

Been there, done that.

Lefty may have also bonked his head against a tree while going down swinging, adding light injury to insult.

On the bright side, there’s a chance we get Phil and Tiger paired together on Sunday at Augusta, just as everyone hoped.