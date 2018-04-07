Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy Final Round Pairing at The Masters Will be Fun, Updated Odds

Patrick Reed, aka Captain America for his Ryder Cup play, put on a clinic during the third round of The Masters.

Reed started the third round with a two-stroke lead but was caught by McIlroy, who climbed to nine-under for the tournament. Reed then found an extra gear, as he seems to do when McIlroy is around, and took a four-stroke lead after making an eagle on the par-5 13th hole.

He followed that up with a poor drive on the 14th that luckily found the left side of the fairway where he was able to hook it around a tree and onto the edge of the putting surface, leaving himself around 90 feet for birdie. He walked away with a par after a beautiful putt.

The Ryder Cup hero then added another eagle to get to -15 with a chip in on the 15th after a very gutsy shot over the water.

He was unable to carry that momentum to the 16th and after a three-putt bogey, dropped back to -14 for the round. Reed then made a great putt on the 17th to save par after carrying the green with his second shot. He finished 18 with a par to shoot five-under 66 and head into Sunday with a three-stroke lead.

Rory McIlroy charged up the leaderboard on Saturday to put himself into contention. He turned in a seven-under 65, thanks to a huge birdie putt on 18 and is currently alone in second place, just three strokes behind Reed, setting up a dream finish for Ryder Cup fans. McIlroy is hoping to “spoil the party” for Reed and complete the career grand slam.

“I’m really excited to go out there tomorrow and show everyone what I’ve got, show Patrick Reed what I’ve got. All the pressure’s on him tomorrow…I’m hoping to come in and spoil the party.”

Rickie Fowler, who is still trying to get over the major championship hump and join his buddies Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, also finished at nine-under after shooting 65.

Jon Rahm (sleeper) also climbed up the leaderboard on Saturday with a nine-under 65. He is currently eight-under.

Other notable scores:

5 (-7) Henrik Stenson T6 (-6) Tommy Fleetwood Bubba Watson T9 (-5) Justin Thomas Jordan Spieth 11 (-4) Dustin Johnson T12 (-3) Cameron Smith Justin Rose Louis Oosthuizen T15 (-1) Jason Day Jimmy Walker

Odds via BetDSI Sports