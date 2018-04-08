Alex Bregman Blasts Majestic 25-Foot Walk-Off Popup

There are bad ways to lose and then there’s what the San Diego Padres allowed on Saturday night. With the score knotted at 0-0 in the bottom of the 10th inning and a runner on second, Houston Astros' Alex Bregman lifted a lazy popup some 25 feet away from home plate. All eyes turned to new Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer , who is as sure-handed as they come, to make the catch. But that’s not what happened as he overran it amid some confusion, allowing the winning run to race in.

It’ll look like a line-drive single for Bregman in the scorebook because Hosmer failed to get any leather on the ball, proving box scores are only so useful.